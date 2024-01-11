ARC Controller - US Terminals and Pipelines

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As a controller you will be working as part of the Accounting, Reporting & Control deployed team based in Chicago, Illinois. The ARC team is responsible for leading all accounting, reporting and control activities for North America businesses including Refining, Midstream Supply, Mobility and Convenience (in Mexico and US), bp Pulse, Biofuels and supports global aviation. This role specifically supports the US Terminals & Pipelines business.
ARC delivers transparent, controlled and insightful financial reporting to bp’s businesses, leadership teams and external stakeholders through centralized and business-deployed teams of expertise. We provide meaningful assurance through design and operation of a robust control environment, application of rigor and judgment, and effective operation of standard processes.
The controller delivers all accounting, reporting and control activities related to the US Terminals & Pipelines business, which includes three joint ventures, with outside interests as well as five quarterly FERC reports.
There are two teams that report to US Terminals & Pipelines Controller: the FERC Reporting Team (2 direct reports) and the Tulsa Revenue Team (1 direct report with a total of 3 team members). The overall team has responsibility for all financial reporting and accounting activities as well as creating and maintaining a robust internal control environment. This team works closely with other business finance and PPM teams in the region. The FERC Reporting Team is responsible for the quarterly reporting of five separate US Pipeline and Terminal legal entities. The Tulsa Revenue Team is responsible for all the revenue accounting across the entire US Terminal & Pipeline portfolio.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.