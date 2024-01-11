ARC Controller - US Terminals and Pipelines

Job summary

About the role

As a controller you will be working as part of the Accounting, Reporting & Control deployed team based in Chicago, Illinois. The ARC team is responsible for leading all accounting, reporting and control activities for North America businesses including Refining, Midstream Supply, Mobility and Convenience (in Mexico and US), bp Pulse, Biofuels and supports global aviation. This role specifically supports the US Terminals & Pipelines business.

ARC delivers transparent, controlled and insightful financial reporting to bp’s businesses, leadership teams and external stakeholders through centralized and business-deployed teams of expertise. We provide meaningful assurance through design and operation of a robust control environment, application of rigor and judgment, and effective operation of standard processes.

Accountabilities include:

Building control and compliance into finance processes by design, leveraging the power of data and digital technology.

Helping to create and protect value for bp’s existing and new businesses.

Working closely with GBS to design the standard and efficient core finance processes that deliver bp’s financial reporting.

Offering centralized technical accounting expertise for the group.

What you will deliver

The controller delivers all accounting, reporting and control activities related to the US Terminals & Pipelines business, which includes three joint ventures, with outside interests as well as five quarterly FERC reports.

There are two teams that report to US Terminals & Pipelines Controller: the FERC Reporting Team (2 direct reports) and the Tulsa Revenue Team (1 direct report with a total of 3 team members). The overall team has responsibility for all financial reporting and accounting activities as well as creating and maintaining a robust internal control environment. This team works closely with other business finance and PPM teams in the region. The FERC Reporting Team is responsible for the quarterly reporting of five separate US Pipeline and Terminal legal entities. The Tulsa Revenue Team is responsible for all the revenue accounting across the entire US Terminal & Pipeline portfolio.

Key Responsibilities

Deliver financial reporting and ensure compliance with the Group Accounting and Reporting Requirements, FERC reporting standards as well as outside JV shareholders, ensuring all finance, accounting and control processes meet the required standards and all financial records are valid, complete and accurate for designated area(s).

The joint venture structures in place with outside related parties are complex, require a higher degree of accuracy and lower level of materiality.

The accounting required therefore, to report these entities can be complex, detailed and include external quarterly reporting to the FERC.

Create and maintain a robust control environment with processes that adhere to Group control objective requirements while providing guidance on control policies to business and finance colleagues and appropriately reporting any noted control gaps/breaks.

Contribute to and coordinate annual external reporting requirements.

Ensure compliance with and governance of Delegation of Authority (DofA) limits and assist the business with DofA needs as appropriate.

Adequately support Joint Venture, internal and external audit queries

Coordinate, provide input or perform necessary quarterly close group defined activities, like Due Diligence, Quarterly Analytical Review, Balance Sheet Assurance, etc.

Liaison with Global Business Services (GBS) to ensure services provided by them are meeting expectations, working with them to research & resolve issues and to identify process improvement & simplification opportunities.

Build effective and constructive relationships with Global Business Services (GBS), business finance and PPM teams maintaining a Finance One Team environment and connectivity with the business.

Identify and implement opportunities for automation and simplification.

Manage, support and guide the FERC Reporting Team to ensure timely and accurate quarterly submissions.

Manage, support and guide the Tulsa Revenue Team to ensure accurate monthly revenue accounting.

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree ideally in finance and accounting, CPA, or very relevant experience.

Expertise in accounting, reporting and control processes, and activities.

Expertise in financial reporting principles and group reporting standards (IFRS).

Self-starter, able to identify, interpret and break down complex issues, ability to work with multiple data sets.

Proven ability to solve problems, drive initiatives and solutions.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery.

Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships.

Good understanding of ERP and financial reporting systems.

Minimum 10 yrs experience.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



