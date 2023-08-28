ARC Controller - bp Pulse

Job summary

Grade G

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade G



Job Description:

The role is responsible for providing Accounting Reporting and Control expertise to the US EV On the Go business in support of their growth agenda. Ensuring the establishment of new operations is consistent with bp processes and a strong reporting control environment is implemented and maintained.

The role delivers end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner reviewing results, ensuring variances are understood.

Key Accountabilities

Definition and design of core reporting structures, finance process and financial systems for new and existing / changing businesses in cooperation with the business and GBS global process owners.

Support global deployment of revised Pulse ERP structure

Advise and support the new and strategic businesses define, refine and implementation of key finance operational processes to ensure correct financial reporting, including electron reporting.

Working collectively with central New Business team to development, implementation, and continuous optimization of standardized financial processes.

Provides innovative solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, working with senior management to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external best practices are shared across the wider team.

Coordination of interface between dedicated GBS, Finance and operational Business areas to ensure correct processing of transactional data and reporting information.

Act as main contact for the bp pulse central ARC team as interface for ARC related topics for US

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

Ensure bp’s control remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of controls and due diligence processes across the FM&S business activities.

Essential Education and Experience

University degree and accounting qualification (CFA, ACA, CIMA, ACMA, etc.) or MBA.

Proven ability to apply deep technical knowledge of financial reporting and relevant Group and IFRS standards, accounting concepts and knowledge of accounting standards to ensure compliance and provide insight to drive financial performance

Ensures effective controls are in place and actively drives compliance to ensure the robust control environment is maintained

Well-developed analytical, financial control and accounting skills gained in a Business, Shared service team or corporate and functions role

Strong communication skills across all levels of the organisation and between technical and business users Well-developed negotiation and influencing skills; proven ability to network at all levels of the organisation both globally and locally

Comfort with ambiguity able to network and act both globally and locally

Minimum of 10 years finance experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.