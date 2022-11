Job summary

Location EU officebased



At bp, we have only one thing in mind: the energy of tomorrow. We want to rethink energy so that we are climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest. We are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our approximately 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. With the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people every day – today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Ensure EV business transactions are recorded and reported in line with IFRS and local GAAP requirements as well as accounting & reporting policies for European countries.

Analyze monthly financial data of the EV use cases in order to detect and correct issues in cooperation with the EV country contacts and GBS

Work closely with EV process experts in case of errors in order to resolve issues and improve data quality

Act as key contact for ARC/Finance and GBS as well as EV Business contacts in Europe regarding questions and issues of accounting and reporting topics.

Provide advice for period end close activities and coordinate the creation of relevant reports (e.g. Due Diligence).

Ensure implementation of standardized accounting approaches and reporting structures for the EV business across Europe

Define and implement meaningful KPIs to measure quality and progress of EV reporting processes

Support the EV business / Finance regarding the implementation of reports and processes to enable efficient data analysis.

University degree level or equivalent in finance or business-related discipline

Experience in E-Mobility and the value chain of the energy business is an advantage

Comprehensive knowledge of financial accounting to IFRS (and HGB)

Comprehensive knowledge in SAP R3 (FI / CO / PCA) and BW (Analysis for Office)

Comprehensive knowledge of BPs Finance and reporting processes and systems

Deep analytical understanding

Ability to work independently with limited management

Ability to prioritize issues and topics in line with the overall strategy

Fluent in English (verbal and written) and German is an advantage