ARC Finance Manager - Castellon Refinery

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.

JD ARC Finance Manager Castellon

About the role itself:

The ARC Finance Manager is accountable for ensuring integrity and compliance with all relevant regulation and standards, timely delivery of group accounts for Castellon refinery across the applicable legal entities and coordinating the relationship with GBSE, external auditors as well as fiscal authorities. This accountability should be exercised in close cooperation with the operational business.

What would be your responsibility?

  • Be accountable for financial responsibilities, ARC (Accounting, Reporting and Control) activities, internal control and compliance environment
  • Lead the ARC team and develop capabilities
  • Be accountable for PEC activities incl. calculation of provisions, ADD & SUP review & approval, coordinate the quarterly Due Dilligence process.
  • Provide input to business activities and advise on accounting and control matters, incl. capex/revex decisions, accrual practices and lease reporting
  • Manage DoA governance for the refinery
  • Develop financial processes for the new developing business models (e.g. integrated energy hub and trading integration)
  • Coordinate local audit and provide support
  • Focus on cross-business optimization and standardization initiatives
  • Support in cash and banking activities in Castellon
  • Coordinate AP and AR processes in for Castellon with the focus on standardization, close cooperation with procurement and warehouse and GBSE  
  • Develop and maintain an effective relationship with Global Business Service ensuring silent running of activities ensuring accurate ownership and accountability of activities are in place


What should you bring to this role?

  • A Master's or Bachelor’s degree - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting and/or equivalent accountant qualification
  • More than 5 years of proven experience in Finance roles
  • Advanced ability of English and Spanish (written & spoken)
  • Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills
  • Proven leadership, capability development and team management experience
  • Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers
  • Ability to derive and clearly present conclusions and recommendations from incomplete data
  • Excellent understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment
  • Strong affiliation with legislatory framework
  • Acquired agile training and a working understanding of agile techniques (e.g. Scrum and Kanban)
  • Manage several priorities and work independently with limited guidance

 Want to join the team? This means:

  • Be dedicated, agile, influential and responsive to create and protect value for bp and support new business models
  • Build control and compliance into finance processes by design, leveraging the power of data and digital technology.
  • Have strong strategic and methodical thinking
  • Have excellent communication and presentation skills both verbal and in writing
  • Strong influencing and team engagement skills, across all levels and functions of the business


