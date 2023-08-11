ARC Finance Manager - Castellon Refinery

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.

Finance



Finance Group



Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.



JD ARC Finance Manager Castellon

About the role itself:

The ARC Finance Manager is accountable for ensuring integrity and compliance with all relevant regulation and standards, timely delivery of group accounts for Castellon refinery across the applicable legal entities and coordinating the relationship with GBSE, external auditors as well as fiscal authorities. This accountability should be exercised in close cooperation with the operational business.



What would be your responsibility?

Be accountable for financial responsibilities, ARC (Accounting, Reporting and Control) activities, internal control and compliance environment

Lead the ARC team and develop capabilities

Be accountable for PEC activities incl. calculation of provisions, ADD & SUP review & approval, coordinate the quarterly Due Dilligence process.

Provide input to business activities and advise on accounting and control matters, incl. capex/revex decisions, accrual practices and lease reporting

Manage DoA governance for the refinery

Develop financial processes for the new developing business models (e.g. integrated energy hub and trading integration)

Coordinate local audit and provide support

Focus on cross-business optimization and standardization initiatives

Support in cash and banking activities in Castellon

Coordinate AP and AR processes in for Castellon with the focus on standardization, close cooperation with procurement and warehouse and GBSE

Develop and maintain an effective relationship with Global Business Service ensuring silent running of activities ensuring accurate ownership and accountability of activities are in place



What should you bring to this role?

A Master's or Bachelor’s degree - preferably in Finance, Business, or Accounting and/or equivalent accountant qualification

More than 5 years of proven experience in Finance roles

Advanced ability of English and Spanish (written & spoken)

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship management skills

Proven leadership, capability development and team management experience

Strong numerical and analytic skills, business acumen and understanding of business drivers

Ability to derive and clearly present conclusions and recommendations from incomplete data

Excellent understanding of system controls, financial controls and risk assessment

Strong affiliation with legislatory framework

Acquired agile training and a working understanding of agile techniques (e.g. Scrum and Kanban)

Manage several priorities and work independently with limited guidance

Want to join the team? This means:

Be dedicated, agile, influential and responsive to create and protect value for bp and support new business models

Build control and compliance into finance processes by design, leveraging the power of data and digital technology.

Have strong strategic and methodical thinking

Have excellent communication and presentation skills both verbal and in writing

Strong influencing and team engagement skills, across all levels and functions of the business



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting {+ 4 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.