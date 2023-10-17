ARC Financial Accountant (Lubes)

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

This role will support the Lead Accountant – IB’s to ensure the following:Lubricants financial information for South Africa, Most of Africa and Supply Chain is fully prepared, analysed and understood in an accurate and timely manner in compliance with relevant accounting and Group standards;All Balance Sheet reconciliations are performed to the required Group standard (reconciled, validated, verified)



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

To complete Lubricants month end close activities in an accurate and timely manner

Assist in the preparation of accurate monthly financials for Lubricants business (Balance Sheet, Income Statement), including analysis, which explains business unit performance in a clear and timely manner

Calculation and Processing of Monthly Journals such as: Blendcor Joint Venture (proforma invoices; Closing Stock) Royalties calculation Reclassification of group sales & debtors Rose Levy (alignment, accrual & payment) Payroll, Pension & Medical Aid re-allocation Difference in Exchange rate restatements (debtors & sales) Bad debts provision BP Supply Purchases and Group Creditor accrual Depreciation alignment Re-allocation of Supply Chain costs from Operating Unit (creditors, VAT, payroll) Additional Information (sales volume, depot volumes) for financial statement reporting and disclosure



Perform Balance sheet reconciliations such as: Blendcor Joint Venture (Current Account Recon; Proforma Billing Consolidation & Stock Losses) JDE/ISP interface account reconciliation Regular review and reconciliation of stock accruals Various Balance Sheet accruals & provisions



Calculation and processing of Recovery Journals such as Blendcor Recoveries Weekly Recoveries for Blendcor weekly product despatches



Co-ordination of the Quarterly Balance Sheet Integrity process

To support the Team Lead in the standardisation, automation and improvement of processes and reporting systems across the business.

Job Holder Requirements:

Essential Education

B.Com (Accounting or Finance) degree or equivalent is essential. Experience working on JDE will be an advantage.

Essential Experience

3-4 years experience in an Accounting/Auditing environment, preferably in the oil industry

Must be a highly motivated and a high performing individual

Strong analytical skills

Must be able to present a structured, methodical approach to problem solving

Track record of supporting Continuous Improvement in a current or prior business/professional roles

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.