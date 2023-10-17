ARC Financial Accountant (Lubes)

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
This role will support the Lead Accountant – IB’s to ensure the following:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
To complete Lubricants month end close activities in an accurate and timely manner
Assist in the preparation of accurate monthly financials for Lubricants business (Balance Sheet, Income Statement), including analysis, which explains business unit performance in a clear and timely manner
Calculation and Processing of Monthly Journals such as:
Blendcor Joint Venture (proforma invoices; Closing Stock)
Royalties calculation
Reclassification of group sales & debtors
Rose Levy (alignment, accrual & payment)
Payroll, Pension & Medical Aid re-allocation
Difference in Exchange rate restatements (debtors & sales)
Bad debts provision
BP Supply Purchases and Group Creditor accrual
Depreciation alignment
Re-allocation of Supply Chain costs from Operating Unit (creditors, VAT, payroll)
Additional Information (sales volume, depot volumes) for financial statement reporting and disclosure
Perform Balance sheet reconciliations such as:
Blendcor Joint Venture (Current Account Recon; Proforma Billing Consolidation & Stock Losses)
JDE/ISP interface account reconciliation
Regular review and reconciliation of stock accruals
Various Balance Sheet accruals & provisions
Calculation and processing of Recovery Journals such as
Blendcor Recoveries
Weekly Recoveries for Blendcor weekly product despatches
Co-ordination of the Quarterly Balance Sheet Integrity process
To support the Team Lead in the standardisation, automation and improvement of processes and reporting systems across the business.
Job Holder Requirements:
Essential Education
B.Com (Accounting or Finance) degree or equivalent is essential. Experience working on JDE will be an advantage.
Essential Experience
3-4 years experience in an Accounting/Auditing environment, preferably in the oil industry
Must be a highly motivated and a high performing individual
Strong analytical skills
Must be able to present a structured, methodical approach to problem solving
Track record of supporting Continuous Improvement in a current or prior business/professional roles
Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, particularly Excel.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.