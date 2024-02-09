ARC / GA Team Leader

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes, implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.



Job Description:

Role synopsis:

OB&C Finance is a leading finance entity for the bp Group, our customers, and our people. We uniquely support Group and businesses providing financial analysis, commercial finance support and strong business partnering. We ensure effective financial control through maintaining a strong control environment and drive performance through providing insights and challenge in an efficient way.

The Finance Manager – OB&C US roles is responsible for supporting the US OB&C entities with accounting and control issues, performance reporting and integrated business planning, and policy/compliance. The role will also work with relevant teams across the business to be the primary US OB&C interface for a range of accounting and control initiatives being delivered by the bp group.

To be successful in this role, you should have strong organizational skills, a drive to solve problems, and a broad knowledge of finance, including accounting policy, accounting process and controls, and period end close / intercompany processes. You will work to create enduring relationships that support the delivery of

Key accountabilities

Act as Cons Unit Owner for a number of US entities. Support all required activities. This includes Period End Close coordination, Quarterly Analytical Review, and Balance Sheet Integrity for Cons Units in the US OB&C remit.

Coordinating Quarterly Due Diligence for the bp America Finance team

Review and approval of US OB&C transactions as required. This includes: GAMI, UFAs, late entries, manual journal entries, etc.

Ensuring resolution of unapplied cash receipts for the US (wires, lockbox checks, etc.)

Act as the primary interface for US OB&C into group initiatives including Quantum (SAP PRC replacement), Balance Sheet Integrity, Blackline (manual journals), Process and Control documentation, etc.

Support ad hoc requests and troubleshooting on behalf of OB&C US Finance leadership.

Engage with bp America Finance team through leadership meetings.

Essential experience and job requirements

10+ years in progressively responsible finance, accounting, and/or reporting roles.

Strong leadership and people management skills

Sound understanding of the GRM and Accounting Policy issues.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

Understanding of bp’s financial systems and processes (SAP PRC, WRW, SWR, etc.)

Strong continuous improvement focus

Establishes respect and takes personal accountability.

Ability to manage multiple priorities with a strong track record of delivery.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.