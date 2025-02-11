In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

ARC Junior Analyst with Polish language (fixed term)

In this role You will:

Execution of timely monthly, quarterly and annual close processes, and accurate reporting in accordance with Finance Standards and Practices

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and Tax analyses through liaison with Statutory/Tax Reporting teams and external auditors

Work on straightforward entities and/or assist more experienced ARC Analysts on more complex entities. The entities assigned will be less complex than those assigned to a ARC Senior Analysts.

Support Business clients in understanding General Ledger and Group reporting pertaining to them

Support the General Ledgers relating to assigned clients including reviewing and/or processing Journals for the Business e.g. allocations and adjustments

Ensure timely and accurate submissions to Group Accounts

Support General Ledger Close Process

Work in conjunction with the Statutory and Tax team to produce statutory accounts and tax submissions

Support the Indirect Tax Team where necessary (e.g. clearing VAT return queries)

Internal Control – Produce reconciliations (and supporting evidence where necessary) to ensure the BSC meets its Balance Sheet Integrity obligations. Review and test control compliance.

What You need to be successful:

Financial accounting experience

To be pursuing course of study/experience with a view to gaining a recognized accounting qualification

Fluency in English and Polish is a must

Ability to work in excel (intermediate level)

Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!