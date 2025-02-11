Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ090579
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

ARC Junior Analyst with Polish language (fixed term)

In this role You will:

  • Execution of timely monthly, quarterly and annual close processes, and accurate reporting in accordance with Finance Standards and Practices

  • Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and Tax analyses through liaison with Statutory/Tax Reporting teams and external auditors

  • Work on straightforward entities and/or assist more experienced ARC Analysts on more complex entities. The entities assigned will be less complex than those assigned to a ARC Senior Analysts.

  • Support Business clients in understanding General Ledger and Group reporting pertaining to them

  • Support the General Ledgers relating to assigned clients including reviewing and/or processing Journals for the Business e.g. allocations and adjustments

  • Ensure timely and accurate submissions to Group Accounts
    Support General Ledger Close Process

  • Work in conjunction with the Statutory and Tax team to produce statutory accounts and tax submissions

  • Support the Indirect Tax Team where necessary (e.g. clearing VAT return queries)
    Internal Control – Produce reconciliations (and supporting evidence where necessary) to ensure the BSC meets its Balance Sheet Integrity obligations. Review and test control compliance.

What You need to be successful:

  • Financial accounting experience

  • To be pursuing course of study/experience with a view to gaining a recognized accounting qualification

  • Fluency in English and Polish is a must

  • Ability to work in excel (intermediate level)

  • Good level of analytical skills, numeracy and financial awareness

  • Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

  • Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

  • Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

  • Strong communication and cooperation skills

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting, Risk Management, Stakeholder Management {+ 2 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

