ARC Lead Castrol & Aviation

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
C&P is embarking on a period of rapid global growth with a diverse range of commercial structures being utilized. The postholder will work closely, using agile methodologies, with the embedded ARC resources in the local business teams to ensure efficient delivery of ARC support to the global business.
This role offers a unique opportunity to play a pivotal Finance role in one of bp’s key strategic growth areas. There is the opportunity to shape the way in which ARC support is delivered and how the team works most effectively with the central and embedded PPM and Business Finance resources, setting a solid control and reporting framework to support the future growth. The ARC Lead will also play an important role in providing ARC input to early stage organic and inorganic transactions, working closely with Technical Accounting and the new business controller.
The role will work as part of a regional ARC – Africa team designing and implementing standard policies and processes for bp’s growing businesses, including for example the management of non integrated acquired entities and significant JV’s.
Education & Experience Required:
Education
Key Accountabilities:
Grade GResponsible for identifying significant business and financial control risks and ensuring effective action plans are in place to mitigate these risks, using advanced technical capabilities to conduct control reviews and investigations, and ensure that the operating control environment is in line with BP standards.