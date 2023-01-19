ARC M&C Manager

.
Role Purpose
The role is part of bp’s Mobility & Convenience (M&C) business, a key leadership role within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets.
You will be highly integrated with partners and functions, supporting both operational as well as strategic performance. The person needs to have a strong understanding of business performance, analytics as well as the ability to link data to domain expertise and business judgment.
The Opportunity