ARC M&C Manager

Job summary

.

Role Purpose

The role is part of bp’s Mobility & Convenience (M&C) business, a key leadership role within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets.



You will be highly integrated with partners and functions, supporting both operational as well as strategic performance. The person needs to have a strong understanding of business performance, analytics as well as the ability to link data to domain expertise and business judgment.



The Opportunity

Responsible for leadership of the M&C team for GBS ANZ including provision of clear reporting targets, measures, and priorities.

Accountable to drive diversity and inclusion as well as ensure fairness and transparency in ways of working

Support relevant business partners to both expand the service capability and offering of GBS ANZ, as well as the creation of organizational capability plus development of the team.

Responsible for the overall management of timely and accurate financial contribution reporting, providing insights to the business through analysis and the overall assurance on accounting processes through the monthly close.

Establish and maintain positive relationships with the embedded finance and sales organizations in relation to all aspects of financial reporting sales and margin reporting aligned to agreed strategic and operational direction

Hold key relationship with offshore partners in Pune to ensure the support is given to the team and accountabilities are clear in providing integrity to financial reports.

Lead the Loss Prevention Team to minimize fraud in the core BP products including BPME, Loyalty and BP Plus card.

Extensive financial accounting and interpretation experience

Excellent leadership skills, experience managing and developing a large team or Finance professionals

Proven track record in management accounting

Strong commercial bias with business awareness and acumen

Strong analytical skills, capable of developing practical and viable solutions to sophisticated problems

Strong relationship management skills with ability to influence at senior leadership levels

CA/CPA Preferred

Opportunities to pursue your career and leadership aspirations in the direction you want as part of a global organization

Generous salary package including Annual cash bonus

17.5% Annual leave loading

Flexible working arrangements

We are looking for individuals who can lead through values with the ability to identify and drive commercial value for the business by optimizing processes. Provide financial expertise and oversight to commercial decision making and manage strong relationships with Leadership. Along with these capabilities you will also have:BP Australia acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First people. We are committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for this role and all other current vacancies