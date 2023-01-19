Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. ARC M&amp;C Manager

ARC M&amp;C Manager

ARC M&C Manager

  • Location Australia - Victoria - Melbourne
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 139284BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Purpose
The role is part of bp’s Mobility & Convenience (M&C) business, a key leadership role within Global Business Services (GBS) Finance Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). GBS is a transformation engine for bp which seeks to generate incremental business value, improve, and differentiate the customer experience and deliver innovative services and products which support growth in existing and new markets.

You will be highly integrated with partners and functions, supporting both operational as well as strategic performance. The person needs to have a strong understanding of business performance, analytics as well as the ability to link data to domain expertise and business judgment.

The Opportunity

  • Responsible for leadership of the M&C team for GBS ANZ including provision of clear reporting targets, measures, and priorities.
  • Accountable to drive diversity and inclusion as well as ensure fairness and transparency in ways of working
  • Support relevant business partners to both expand the service capability and offering of GBS ANZ, as well as the creation of organizational capability plus development of the team.
  • Responsible for the overall management of timely and accurate financial contribution reporting, providing insights to the business through analysis and the overall assurance on accounting processes through the monthly close.
  • Establish and maintain positive relationships with the embedded finance and sales organizations in relation to all aspects of financial reporting sales and margin reporting aligned to agreed strategic and operational direction
  • Hold key relationship with offshore partners in Pune to ensure the support is given to the team and accountabilities are clear in providing integrity to financial reports.
  • Lead the Loss Prevention Team to minimize fraud in the core BP products including BPME, Loyalty and BP Plus card.
About you
We are looking for individuals who can lead through values with the ability to identify and drive commercial value for the business by optimizing processes. Provide financial expertise and oversight to commercial decision making and manage strong relationships with Leadership. Along with these capabilities you will also have:
  • Extensive financial accounting and interpretation experience
  • Excellent leadership skills, experience managing and developing a large team or Finance professionals
  • Proven track record in management accounting
  • Strong commercial bias with business awareness and acumen
  • Strong analytical skills, capable of developing practical and viable solutions to sophisticated problems
  • Strong relationship management skills with ability to influence at senior leadership levels
  • CA/CPA Preferred
What’s in it for you?
  • Opportunities to pursue your career and leadership aspirations in the direction you want as part of a global organization
  • Generous salary package including Annual cash bonus
  • 17.5% Annual leave loading
  • Flexible working arrangements
BP Australia acknowledges Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as Australia’s First people. We are committed to achieving a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people for this role and all other current vacancies

Please be aware all bp ANZ employees must be a citizen/permanent resident of either AU or NZ

