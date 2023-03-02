Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Romania, we operate bp’s Castrol Lubricants RO SRL organization which is an integrated part of bp.



ARC Manager ensures up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, statutory financial reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting. This role is accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end to end process. The role works closely with business stakeholders, GSC, GBS to ensure matters of control, financial system requirements, capability and integrity are properly considered and applied, and provide the main interface with audit/tax. The role will lead and facilitate the commercial Risk Management process in the local entity, to ensure risks are identified and managed.



ARC Manager (Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager)!

Location of the role: Bucharest



In this role You will:

Ensures that the Group reporting manual is properly applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgments are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegation of Authority.

Acts as finance SME to the business, applying detailed understanding of how appropriate application of accounting policy can ensure the best results within policy and compliance remit.

Oversees and validates reporting for the local entity and provides assurance to Finance Management on the integrity of the financial reports.

Engaged with BP Accounting Policy team and maintains a close working relationship with the GBS supporting key financial processes.

Ensures financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting, including timeliness of data submissions, validation checks and Additional and Supplementary data.

Ensures requirements of all local legislation over financial reporting, accounting and control are met, including Statutory and Tax Reporting and the adaptability of the company to the requirements updates.

Coordinates and review all the statutory taxes to the state budget and their settlements in due course.

Reviews, sign and submits all the monthly/quarterly/bi-annual/annual declarations to the Ministry of Finance/Financial Administrations and any other state institutions.

Plans, coordinates and supervises the ARC activity to optimize and systemize the information in order to facilitate the need of analysis and reporting process.

Coordinates all the cash related operations.

Ensures the accuracy and completeness of all the journal entries reports.

Responsible for archiving in proper conditions of all documents in accordance with the legal requirements.

Organizing the payment activity in such way that all the obligations are settled in due course and based on supporting documentation.

Responsible for the oversight and sign off of the local entity balance sheet and cash flow and the treatment of cross charges for the country.

Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals process for the local entity.

Lead the control agenda across the local entity, working with GCS and GBS to assure a robust control environment; co-ordinate business control reviews, health checks and audits in local entity and follow up on the recommendations and findings.

Oversees the Due Diligence process for the local entity, ensuring all relevant requirements are met.

Lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entity and appropriate mitigations are in place.

Drive continuous improvement projects (e.g. via the accounting, reporting & control network).

Maintain and monitor of effective and efficient controls over fraud and ethics issues through responsibility to speak up, ask questions, raise concerns and report any breaches or potential breaches of our Code or other legal requirements.

Fosters an environment where accounting issues can be easily raised and discussed.

Coaches direct reports and the finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications.

What You will need to be successful: