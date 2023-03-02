We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Romania, we operate bp’s Castrol Lubricants RO SRL organization which is an integrated part of bp.
ARC Manager ensures up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, statutory financial reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting. This role is accountable for the integrity of accounting across the end to end process. The role works closely with business stakeholders, GSC, GBS to ensure matters of control, financial system requirements, capability and integrity are properly considered and applied, and provide the main interface with audit/tax. The role will lead and facilitate the commercial Risk Management process in the local entity, to ensure risks are identified and managed.