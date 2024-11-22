ARC Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities :

Manages a team to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting transparency, integrity and operating excellence.

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

Manages a team to provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging collaboration to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external best practices are shared across the wider team.

Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Leadership & Supervisory;

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and advise on work for team members. Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports. Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation. Provide mentoring, guidance, and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent. Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance. Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control, and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.