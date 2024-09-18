ARC Manager

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Accounting, Reporting & Control Manager - Fixed-Term

In this role You will:

Ensure that project deliverables are completed in a timely and quality manner. Creates plans, recommendations in consultation with all partners to ensure all project related decisions are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved.

Act as finance SME to the projects, applying detailed process understanding of how appropriate application of policies and procedures can ensure best results.

Oversee and validate the process design for respective scope and provides assurance on the same.

Engage with PMO, GPO and Global Solution in a close working relationship as part of project governance

Ensure adherence to the financial standardisation agenda across the scope and escalate exceptions to the relevant decision makers.

Be able to translate and apply bp’s control framework at project level

E nsure operational reporting meets the requirements of GBS Finance Leadership, including timeliness of data submissions, validation checks, accuracy and quality, design and operation of operational governance as well as providing insights and recommendations for decision making and process improvements

Drive continuous improvement projects

Lead the control and operational risk agenda across the designated projects and processes to assure a robust control environment; co-ordinate control-, process- and risk reviews, and follow up on the recommendations and findings.

Oversee the completeness and compliance of project delivery in terms of Operational Readiness.

Foster an environment where issues can be easily raised and discusse

Coach direct reports (where relevant) and the wider finance and project teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications.

Act as the Finance SME and ‘go-to’ finance person

Manage & balance diverse demands from multiple partners.

What You will need to be successful:

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA,CPA.

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

Strong understanding of how BP’s Financial control & Accounting processes and systems operate including key interfaces with other Corporate & Functions departments and GBS

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan)

Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment

Proven track record demonstrating ability to interact with and influence people at all levels within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly

A strong understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP)

Able to coach individuals and teams to improve capability

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



