ARC Manager

It's an exciting time to join bp. We've set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting.

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Accounting, Reporting & Control Manager

The Accounting, Reporting & Control Manager is responsible for ensuring that internal and external accounting and reporting is prepared in accordance with IFRS and BP Group Accounting policies for the designated entity(ies) and businesses. This role is responsible for the integrity of accounting across the end to end process, including those activities carried out within the GBS and provides assurance to EU Finance Manager.

The role works closely with business collaborators, GSC and GBS to ensure matters of control, financial system requirements, capability and integrity are properly considered and applied, and provides the main collaborate with audit/tax and the GBS/BPO. The role will lead and facilitate the commercial Risk Management process in the local entities to ensure risks are identified and managed.

In this role You will:

Ensure that the Group reporting manual is properly applied at the local entity level and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, detailed and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority.

Act as finance SME to the business

Coordinate and validate reporting for the local entity(ies) and provides assurance to the EU Finance Manager on the integrity of the financial reports.

Be engaged with BP Accounting Policy team and maintains a close working relationship with the GBS supporting key financial processes.

Ensure adherence to the financial standardisation agenda across the cluster and bring up exceptions to the relevant decision makers.

Keep abreast on fiscal and regulatory legislation for multiple countries

Ensure financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting including timeliness of data submissions, validation checks and ‘Additional and Supplementary’ data.

Ensure requirements of all local legislation over financial reporting, accounting and control are met, including Statutory and Tax Reporting where relevant.

Responsible for the oversight and sign off of balance sheet and cash flow, and treatment of cross charges for the country / Cluster costs

Be accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals / forecast process and GBS analytical review in support of the RF.

Ensure delivery of the annual planning & rolling forecast process

Own the control agenda across the local entity(ies) and plants (ACDD, HRA, CoC, SOD, DoA, MCE, Due Diligence, BCRs, BSI), working with the GSC and GBS to assure a robust control environment; co-ordinate business control reviews, health checks and audits, and follow up on the recommendations and findings. This includes IT/Systems risks and controls.

Coordinate the Due Diligence process, ensuring all relevant requirements are met.

Lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place.

Drive continuous improvement projects

Fosters an environment where accounting issues can be easily raised and discussed

Coaches the team (where relevant) and the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop proficiencies and professional qualifications.

This role acts as the local Finance SME and ‘go-to’ finance person

The ARC Manager is accountable for the actuals/RF, however, relationships (often ‘virtual’) with the Performance teams, GSC and with the GBS will be paramount in ensuring effectiveness.

Managing & balancing diverse demands from multiple countries

What You will need to be successful:

Recognised national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA,CPA.

Absolute fluency in “business English”

German language knowledge is preferred

Demonstrated ability (minimum 6-8 years) in accounting, and minimum 3 years of proven track record as people manager

Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan)

Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment

Proven track record to interact with and influence people at all levels within the organisation, building strong relationships quickly

A strong understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP)

Able to coach individuals and teams in order to improve capability

Looks for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research.



