In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
ARC SME (Budapest)
Support operations management across various ARC teams, business and geographies according to process design
Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control
Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams
Supporting operations with accountability for managing and monitoring finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as required.
Manage relationships with:
service providers where processes are outsourced ensuring the relevant outputs are in line with requirements
the CFO organization that the related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner
Support Delivery in line with finance service Centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.
Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.
Process improvement identification, solution development & implementations
Demonstrated process expertise in ARC areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information
Relevant operational and/or design solution experience gained in the Supply business and Inventory accounting
Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team.
Experience in leading and managing cross functional teams, preferably in a shared service
Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques to guide, motivate, train and support staff and makes full use of opportunities to coach and develop direct reports
Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role.
Fluency in English
Preferable experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
