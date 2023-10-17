Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The ARC SME is accountable to resolve highly complex issues, deliver finance group reporting activities for the larger entities assigned, and ensure delivery of accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses while fully adhering to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional business partnering, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities:

Accountable for larger and/or more complex entities and has an in depth understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to advise execution of activities effectively.

Ensure prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Deliver timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses liaising with the Statutory Tax teams and internal / external auditors as & when required.

Clear open items and ensure nil overdue items.

Review reports generated to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission on a timely manner.

Resolve any complex issues faced.

Prepare documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Partner businesses in procuring a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams on cross centre activities, acting as advisor as and when necessary.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

Work closely with fellow team members and assist in resolution of issues faced.

Lead projects that are related to work scope / coordinate project participation amongst fellow team members.

Education and Experience

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 9 - 11 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service center experience.

SAP system experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Financial Analysis, Management Reporting, Measurement and metrics, Performance and planning, Problem Solving, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.