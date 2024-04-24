Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an
Accounting Reporting and Control Subject Matter Expert!
In this role You will:
- Guarantee smooth month-end closures with technical proficiency.Offer expert guidance for closing processes, enhancing operations delivery and quality control.
- Coordinate finance teams to ensure efficiency within the infrastructure.
- Implement automated tasks in SAP for optimized operations.
- Provide comprehensive support, training, and mentorship to operational teams.
- Drive optimization efforts across the center for continuous improvement.
- Maintain accountability for managing and monitoring finance processes, aligning with service center strategy and global standards.
What You will need to be successful:
- Recognised professional qualification in Financial Accounting
- Demonstrated process expertise in Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information
- Proficiency in English
- Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team
- Experience in continuous improvement tools and techniques such as Kaizen, Lean or Six-Sigma
- Project management and organisational change experience in a multi-national environment would be a great advantage
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up a long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Financial Accounting, Financial accounting and reporting, Monthly Close Process
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.