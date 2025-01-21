Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The General Accounting & Reporting role is accountable for general accounting and reporting covering month end close, group internal and external reporting, end to end statutory preparation and tax reporting while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence, and compliance.



Key Responsibilities

Supports medium to high complexity entities that require a solid understanding of the nature of the legal entities’ set-up and business activities relevant to group, statutory and tax requirement.

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of month end closing, group & external reporting, statutory reporting and direct tax services in accordance to Group and statutory requirement.

Key focal point to coordinate and facilitate the audit end to end process including the preparation of draft statutory accounts, directors’ brief, audit files and tax packs.

Manage relationships with internal and external stakeholders in relating to general accounting and statutory reporting.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding operation/audit issues escalated or further escalate when required.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes and lead/support projects.

Continuously strive to build a culture of play to win and high-performance.

Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting or related field.

Recognized professional accounting qualification (e.g. MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA). Member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) (if managing Malaysian entities).

Minimum of 6 - 7 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting with strong knowledge of external financial reporting regulation, Group Reporting Manual and tax accounting.

Shared service center experience.

External Audit experience.

Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.