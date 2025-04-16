In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

ARC SME

In this role You will:

Support operations management across various ARC teams, business and geographies according to process design

Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Supporting operations with accountability for managing and monitoring finance processes in the respective process and providing accurate and timely management information and reconciliations as required.

Manage relationships with: service providers where processes are outsourced ensuring the relevant outputs are in line with requirements the CFO organization that the related issues are dealt with in a timely and effective manner

Support Delivery in line with finance service Centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.

Process improvement identification, solution development & implementations

What You need to be successful:

Relevant 5+ years finance and accounting experience

Recognised accounting qualification (University degree or equivalent experience, optional: ACCA and tax advisor certificate)

Fluency in English

Demonstrated end to end process expertise in accounting areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!