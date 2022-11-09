ARC Senior Analyst

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.Majorly ensuring the Tax compliances for Income tax, GST and SEZ requirements. Prior Work experience is preferred.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly track and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been escalated, or further escalate to the necessary parties.

Develop the annual plans and budget for own team in support of the overall planning and budgeting for GBS Finance.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally.

Leadership & Supervisory;

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including: Plan, assign and advise on work for team members. Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports. Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent. Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts. Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.



Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

Education and Experience

Graduate 10+yrs of exp into Taxation and Accounting.

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. CA ,MIA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 5 - 6 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

