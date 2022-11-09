ARC Senior Analyst

Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.Majorly ensuring the Tax compliances for Income tax, GST and SEZ requirements. Prior Work experience is preferred.
Key Results / Accountabilities
Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.Majorly ensuring the Tax compliances for Income tax, GST and SEZ requirements. Prior Work experience is preferred.