ARC Senior Analyst

Job summary

Grade H (General)Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



As the GBS organisation continues to grow and accommodates more, it has the opportunity to deliver additional value in five core areas:



Risk and control: Enhancing BP's business and system controls through improved governance and implementation of global process designs, systems templates and control frameworks.

Process effectiveness: Increasing cash and working capital delivery; improved process effectiveness and reliability through delivering an accurate outcome first time.

Process efficiency: Driving commonality of global processes and building these into standard templates to be incorporated into our ERP systems implementations and our continuous improvement activities across operational processes.

Quality service: Delivering enhanced customer services to the businesses we serve and BPs customers, through our well-trained, professional people.

Capability: Developing future leaders for the organisation through talent management BP and career mapping and developing deep expertise in the domain of process





Job Purpose



Purpose of the role is to be the primary point of contact / focal point within GBS for the specific ARC processes. (cost management, allocation, group close, ADD/SUP reporting, audit support, performance reporting, FBW submissions)

Senior Analyst will coordinate the relationships with in-country Finance team, auditors and central teams.

Incumbent will build and lead a ARC team and provide accounting and reporting support to the business.

Incumbent will lialise with the finance stakeholders to ensure the completeness of books, and group reports.

Incumbent will be accountable for sustaining the compliance and integrity of accounting and reporting processes assigned to the GBS.

Manage the interface with related roles performed in the outsourced service provider and external audit.

Accountable for building capability and supporting change within the Group ARC team in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence & compliance





Key Responsibilities



Establish strong relationship with business stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

Make accounting decisions in line with DOFA limits

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBSE

Coach and develop members of the team and coordinate team activities

Support Business clients in understanding their General Ledger and Group reporting

Ensure timely and accurate Group Accounts submissions and drive for consistent improvement of Key Performance Indicators (Post Gait Adjustments; Intercompany differences) and higher quality Group Accounts reviews

Ensure the team fully complies with the Balance Sheet Integrity standard and reports on a timely and correct basis to the Internal Control team on ledgers for which the team is responsible

Work with the GBS Europe Internal Control team to maintain Control Evaluation Templates owned within the team current, perform periodic self assessment activities and facilitate internal and external audit review

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

Working hours (US shift - 3pm to 12am (non-month end days) and 6pm to 3am IST during month end closing)





Expereince and Essential Criteria



Experience of managing teams

Relevant 10+ years finance and accounting experience

2- 3 years finance lead, team leader or audit manager experience

Recognised accounting qualification (University degree, optional: ACCA and tax advisor certificate)

Able to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines

Strong talent management skills

Innovation and change management competencies

Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

