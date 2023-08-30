ARC Senior Analyst Accelerator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Grade H 6 Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Role Purpose:

The Revenue Accounting ARC Analyst is accountable to ensure timely completeness of revenue accounting of all revenue streams. A detailed-oriented professional with experience in revenue accounting, Banking, Accounts Payable/Receivable and Customer Service. A self-starter with excellent stakeholder relation skills and the ability to multi-task and consistently. A strong team player and fast learner with a commitment to continued growth both professionally and personally, and to perform to the highest standards with accuracy and timelines as priorities.

Key Responsibility:

The key responsibility will be to ensure timely completeness of revenue accounting of all revenue streams for Period End close activity.

Monitor and control period end close activities.

Manage the requests from external and internal auditors and relevant country Authorities.

Extensive research capability to investigate prior period adjustments, calculate financial impacts and make adjustments for the same.

Interact with the business to ensure the accuracy/integrity of the financial accounts and reports

Build and maintain a strong working relationship with the transactional accounting teams.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Ensure monthly revenue recordings are accurate while adhering to closing deadlines.

Support the asset controller Finance, Operation, Land and Midstream teams as and when needed.

Perform independent investigation and analysis of the system issues and be a subject matter expert.

Liaise with Business controller internally and externally as and when necessary

Analyze monthly revenue results to assure accuracy of the financials

Building network aiming at effective collaboration with between the teams considering daily interaction with various stakeholders.

Understand the processes and come up with improvement ideas to make the processes more lean and agile.

Must Have:

Ability to handle the query and analyze the data independently as well as in coordination with the business.

Must have fluency in English and strong inter-personal skills.

Strong technical accounting knowledge and problem-solving ability. Working knowledge and experience in reporting under IFRS would be an added advantage.

Demonstrates experience in analyzing financial data, drawing sound conclusions and developing proposals/solutions.

Must have the ability to assess, react quickly and decisively to problems and escalating issues as appropriate

Tailor communication style to suit the audience

Develop a good coordination with controller as well as the business in order to deliver high quality service.

Queries and errors are at times complex and multi-faceted to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Liaising with controllers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Quick Lerner and adapt the system changes, process change and change in reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of accuracy and control with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities.

Shift timings: 3:00 pm to 12:00 am IST and extended hours during closing activities.

Mind set:

Process Improvement:

Innovative process improvement ideas should be delivered to the business

Seeks opportunities to improve, digitize and automation in process delivery

Think big:

Actively builds own knowledge, capabilities, and skills for the future

Values teamwork and collaborates to achieve results

System Oriented:

Able to applies creative digital solutions to solve problems

Self-disciplined and settles well into established systems and structures

Be curious:

Desire to learn, to understand new things, and to know how they work

Constantly build knowledge and explore new things

Effortless customer experience:

Understands customer needs and delivers digital seamless self-service customer experiences

Fosters cross-functional collaboration in support of One Finance



Leadership Expectation:

Value Expertise:

Proactively develops the expertise of themselves and others and encourages and supports a climate of continual learning.

Energies People:

Facilitates effective teamwork and builds collaborative relationships internally and externally.

Act Decisively:

Continually demonstrates a real hunger and drive to achieve, high levels of energy and a solid resilience, and understands and manages the impact of this on others.

Deliver Results:

Proactively manages risks and insists on sustained operational excellence.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Recognized professional accounting qualification (e.g. CA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Ability to meet month-end close and other deadlines

Research and Problem solving and ability to work independently

High knowledge of finance and ability to make discissions

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, teamwork and proven track record of value added.

Minimum of 8 - 10 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Require Criteria:

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria:

Shared service center experience

Revenue accounting experience

Demonstrated proficiency with QRA and SAP



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.