Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an



ARC Senior Analyst (Accounts Payable Expert) – Fixed-Term

(appr. 1 year)

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Carry out the month end close processes related to Accounts Payables in a timely and accurate manner in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported

Work with the team leader and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements in Accounts Payable area of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience

Support intercompany processes / Group recharges processes where relevant working closely with counterparties to ensure the correct treatment and resolve disputes

Work with the Business / Country teams supported to ensure mutual understanding and follow up on queries

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to Accounts Payables and Intercompany, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within the GBS Hungary or GBS Pune.

Comply with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant team lead or process lead

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Good level of German language knowledge

Relevant degree in Finance and 5+ years of experience in Accounts Payables area

Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy, and strong financial understanding

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!