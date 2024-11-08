ARC Senior Analyst - Fixed-term

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Analyst - Fixed-term

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Lead prompt and accurate month-end closing activities, especially in complex accounting areas, to ensure precise reporting and compliance with industry standards.

Proactively find opportunities for operational improvements and collaborate with partners to drive their successful implementation.

Independently manage balance sheet reconciliations and resolve queries by demonstrating your prior experience and expertise.

Support intercompany and Group recharge processes, maintaining close collaboration with internal counterparts to ensure seamless operations.

Foster a shared understanding of accounting entries among partners, addressing inquiries proactively and with clarity.

Apply resources such as the Group Reporting Manual to resolve sophisticated accounting issues effectively.

Serve as the primary point of contact for coordinating and overseeing accounting activities, ensuring alignment across teams.

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive experience in Financial Accounting, particularly in R2R and Closing.

Proficient in English

Outstanding language and interpersonal skills, with a focus on client responsiveness.

High level of analytical skills, numeracy, and strong financial understanding.

Confident and assertive demeanor in internal and external interactions.

Strong communication and cooperation skills.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.