ARC Senior Analyst - Maternity-cover

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month-end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting.

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Accounting Reporting and Control Senior Analyst - Maternity-cover

In this role You will:

Prompt and accurate month-end close, ensuring precise reporting and adherence to standards..

Independently handle balance sheet reconciliations and query resolutions.

Support intercompany processes/Group recharge processes, working closely with counterparts.

Ensure shared understanding of accounting entries and proactively address queries.

Resolve issues using relevant resources, such as the Group Reporting Manual.

Act as a focal point for coordinating accounting activities.

Identify process enhancement opportunities, collaborating with partners for implementation

What You will need to be successful:

Ensure precise and punctual month-end closing, maintaining rigorous reporting standards.

Identify and implement process improvements in collaboration with stakeholders.

Independently manage balance sheet reconciliations and address queries.

Collaborate closely with counterparts on intercompany and group recharge processes.

Foster shared understanding of accounting entries and proactively resolve queries.

Serve as a central point of contact for coordinating accounting activities.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

