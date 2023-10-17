Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The ARC Senior Analyst is accountable to resolve complex issues as and when necessary, deliver finance group reporting activities for the entities assigned, and support the timely delivery of accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional business partnering, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities:

Support significantly larger and/or more complex entities and has a good understanding of the nature of the business and the economic environment in order to execute activities effectively.

Coordinate prompt and accurate recording of financial transactions (e.g. ledger entries, journal postings, fixed asset postings etc.) in line with relevant requirements, policies and procedures.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses liaising with the Statutory Tax teams and internal / external auditors as & when required.

Monitor open and overdue items and follow-up accordingly with the appropriate for clearance.

Review reports generated to validate data and provide constructive input while ensuring submission on a timely manner.

Resolve or further escalate any complex issues faced.

Support preparation of documents and adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Partner businesses in procuring a good understanding of the general ledger and group reporting.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams on cross centre activities.

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally as and when necessary.

Liaise closely with fellow team members.

Participate in projects that are related to work scope.

Education and Experience

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Minimum of 6 - 8 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service center experience.

SAP system experience.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting, Analysis and modelling, Analytics, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Cost Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Financial Analysis, Management Reporting, Measurement and metrics, Stakeholder Engagement



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.