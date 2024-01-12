This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade HResponsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



The ARC Senior Analyst supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Single Point of contact to co-ordinate with the Business and Group reporting- IFRS

Works closely with the P&O Above Region ARC team, supporting global enablers and partnering closely with the business, and cross functional finance teams.

Lead and ensure delivery of financial reporting processes (quarterly/monthly close) and maintain compliance with requirements outlined in the Group Reporting Manual including delegation of authority, analytical review, accounting matters whilst driving process efficiency.

Maintain a Finance One Team environment and control connectivity with the business (including cost recovery SMEs) and with the PPM team.

Partner with the business to provide control input into business activities and advise business on accounting and control matters including ARC functional assurance of FMs; collaborate closely with the Tax team.

Lead on the integrity and clarity of the actual costs and associated recharge & allocations structure; partnering with senior leaders in the enablers to find opportunities and raise awareness in the line and holding decision rights on how to apply the cost recovery framework to specific situations.

Deliver high quality reporting analytics and insights across a number of workstreams, including QAR, time writing, payroll assurance and recharges & allocations.

Support the Senior Controller during the quarterly Due Diligence process, including identification of reporting and control issues and resolution with the GBS teams.

Provide support to Finance system implementations and transformation programmes.

Lead on implementing and maintaining robust controls over payroll and time-writing, including monthly payroll reconciliations to INZT cost pools for annual certification and monthly payroll reconciliation to time-writers.

Interface with Pune GT One Master Data Admins and Enabler SMEs to resolve time-writing / SWO queries / challenges.

Support business process changes as bp TSI grows.

Point of contact for questions on procurement, expenses

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally.



Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Plan, assign and advise on work for team members.

Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Provide mentoring, guidance and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels.

Develop a good understanding of the customer organisation as well as the business in order to be able to deliver high quality service.

Managing the day-to-day work activities of the team and ensuring the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex workload.

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g., general accounting, reporting, direct tax, etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems.

Bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Qualified Chartered Accountant (CA)

Minimum of 10 - 15 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.

Minimum of 4 - 5 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

India Tax experience.

General Ledger Accounting.

Financial Statement preparation experience.

Shared service center experience.

SAP system experience.



