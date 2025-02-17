Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the world. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT India. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Finance team and advance your career as ARC Senior Analyst!

Role Purpose:

The PARC (Production & Royalty Compliance) Sr. ARC Analyst is accountable ensuring timely completeness & Publishing of Oil & Gas Memo Preparations, handling Internal, External & Federal audits and revenue accounting of all revenue streams. A detail oriented professional with experience in revenue accounting, Banking, Accounts Payable/Receivable, IFRS GAAP and Customer

Service. A self-starter with excellent partner relation skill to multi-task and consistently. A strong teammate and fast learner with a dedication to continued growth both professionally and personally, and to perform to the highest standards

with accuracy and timelines as priorities

Key Responsibility:

The key responsibility will be to ensure timely Preparations & distribution of memos to various Partners.

Lead various audits conducted by Federal agencies, making sure all documentation is prepared and reviewed accurately.

Lead and support various Internal as well as External, Statutory, and SoX Audits, ensuring all required documentation prepared with accuracy.

Working on various Prior Period Items and making sure that the documents are reviewed and workings are correct. This includes thorough examination of historical financial data and making vital adjustments to ensure consistency and completeness across all reporting periods.

Prepare and publish memos for prior period adjustments, ensuring all adjustments are documented accurately and communicated optimally to relevant partners.

Monitor and control period end close activities.

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local regulations regarding revenue recordings and maintain through documentations and reconciliations.

Perform reconciliation of revenue related accounts including accounts receivable and system interface recon.

Ability to review the in-depth controls of the process and review the work of revenue analyst.

Apply revenue recognition policies in compliance with IFRS and industry specific guidelines.

Interact with the business to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the financial accounts and reports

Build and maintain a strong working relationship with the transactional accounting teams.

Liaise with other GBS internal teams to ensure that the data being entered into the ledger is accurate.

Support the asset controller Finance, Operation, Land and Midstream teams as and when needed.

Perform independent investigation and analysis of the system issues and be a subject matter authority.

Liaise with Business controller internally and externally as and when vital

Analyze monthly revenue results to assure accuracy of the financialsEstablishing a network aimed at effective collaboration between teams, considering daily interactions with various partners, auditors, and federal agencies.

Understand the processes and come up with improvement ideas to make the processes more lean and agile.

Participate in the implementation and enhancement of revenue accounting system

Must Have:

Capability to handle queries and analyze data both independently and in collaboration with business entities, federal agencies, and various other partners.

Must have fluency in English and strong inter-personal skills.

Strong technical accounting knowledge. Solid experience in reporting under IFRS would be an added advantage.

Demonstrates experience in analyzing financial data, drawing sound conclusions and developing proposals/solutions.

Must have the ability to assess, react quickly and crucially to problems and raising issues as appropriate

Tailor communication style to suit the audience

Develop a good coordination with controller as well as the business in order to deliver high quality service.

Queries and errors are at times sophisticated and dynamic to resolve requiring strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Collaborating closely with controllers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring thorough coordination between teams

Quick Lerner and adapt the system changes, process change and change in reporting requirements for highly fluid businesses.

High level of accuracy and control with the end-to-end financial accounting process for the supported entities

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting, or related field.

Recognized professional accounting qualification (e.g. CA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA).

Ability to meet month-end close

Good organizational skills and attention to detail

Research and Problem solving skill

High knowledge of finance and discissions

Bias for action underpinned by a strong work ethic, partnership and track record

Minimum of 8 - 12 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting.



Require Criteria:

English language competency.



Preferred Criteria:

Shared service center experience

Revenue accounting experience

Proficiency with QRA and SAP

Leadership Expectation:

Value Expertise:

Proactively develops the expertise of themselves and others and encourages and supports a climate of continual learning.



Energies People:

Facilitates effective partnership and establishes relationships internally and externally.



Act Conclusively:

Continually demonstrates a real hunger and aim to achieve, high levels of energy and a proven resilience, and understands and owns the impact of this on others.

Deliver Results:

Proactively runs risks and insists on sustained operational perfection



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

