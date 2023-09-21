Job summary
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an ARC Senior SME!
In this role You will:
- Ensure that the Group reporting manual is accurately applied and all accounting judgements are consulted, evidenced, documented and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority
- Act as Finance and Tax Expert to the business, applying detailed understanding of how appropriate application of accounting policy can ensure the best results within policy and compliance remit
- Oversee and validate reporting and provide assurance to the Manager on the integrity of the financial reports
- Be engaged with BP Accounting Policy team and maintains a close working relationship with the GBS supporting key financial processes
- Ensure adherence to the financial standardization agenda across the cluster and raise exceptions to the relevant decision makers
- Be able to translate and apply BP’s control framework at all level
- Ensure that complex issues and problems by following a diverse range of policies are solved and own judgements are applied
- Support influence others to achieve desired self/team goals and objectives
- Ensure financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting including timeliness of data submissions, validation checks and ‘Additional and Supplementary’ data
- Ensure requirements of all local legislation over financial reporting, accounting and control are met, including Statutory and Tax Reporting where relevant
- Be responsible for the oversight of the balance sheet and cash flow, and treatment of cross charges for the country / Cluster costs, including consistency
- Accountable for assuring the accuracy & completeness of the actuals / forecast process
- Ensure delivery of the annual planning & rolling forecast process for the local entities
- Be responsible for relevant Due Diligence processes, ensuring all relevant requirements are met
- Support ARC Manager to lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place. Redefine procedures as appropriate
- Drive continuous improvement projects
- Coaches the wider finance and business teams, to build capabilities and develop competencies and professional qualifications
What You will need to be successful:
- Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA. or working towards this
- Proficiency in “business English”
- Solid understanding of how Financial control & Accounting processes and systems operate including key interfaces with other Corporate & Functions departments
- Extensive experience of reporting and MI processes (actuals, RF & plan)
- Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment
- Consistent record demonstrating ability to get along with and influence people at all levels within the organization, building positive relationships quickly
- A solid understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP)
- Look for ways to do things better, faster and more efficiently, and drive CI methodology
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment
- Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.