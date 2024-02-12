ARC Senior SME - Trading and Shipping

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join Trading and Shipping our Team and advance your career as an

ARC Senior SME

In this role You will:

Establish strong relationship with business partners to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

Manage the T&S business finance to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting transparency, integrity and operating excellence.

Explore automation/continuous improvement opportunities to bring out synergies and deliver efficiencies in the process.

Develop and maintain a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, applying advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

Provide deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Coordinate analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

Support Delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.

Drive best practice globally by working effectively with other Regional GBS SMEs and ARC Managers as well as the business.

What You will need to be successful:

Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 8+ years relevant experience

Recognised accounting qualification

Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements, and strong drive on process transformation

Experience in process transformation initiatives

Experience in managing teams (as finance lead, team leader or audit manager)

Proven track record in Financial Accounting

Relevant BP business experience and knowledge

Proficiency in English

Innovation and organisational change management proficiencies

Ability to align operational and project management tasks and priorities

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal and outside world

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools.

Oil/Energy industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes is a big plus



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

• Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

• Life & health insurance, medical care package

• Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

• Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

• Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

• Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

• Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.