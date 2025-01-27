Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.
Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Team and advance your career as an
ARC Senior SME (fixed term)
Acts as finance and tax SME to the business, applying detailed understanding of how appropriate application of accounting policy can ensure best results within policy and compliance remit.
Oversees and validates reporting for the local entity(ies) and provides assurance to the Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager on the integrity of the financial reports.
Ensuring adherence to the financial standardisation agenda across the cluster and escalate exceptions to the relevant decision makers. This includes a deep knowledge of system processes including control points
Ensures financial reporting meets the requirements for Group reporting including timeliness of data submissions, validation checks and ‘Additional and Supplementary’ data.
Ensures requirements of all local legislation over financial reporting, accounting and control are met, including Statutory and Tax Reporting where relevant.
Responsible for the oversight of the local entities balance sheet and cash flow, and treatment of cross charges for the country / Cluster costs, including consistency.
Responsible for relevant Due Diligence process for the local entities, ensuring all relevant requirements are met.
Support Accounting, Reporting and Control Manager to lead the Risk Management process, ensuring it is truly embedded in local entities and appropriate mitigations are in place. Redefine procedures as appropriate.
Drive continuous improvement projects (e.g. via the accounting, reporting & control network).
Relevant degree and 5+ year experience in related Finance area
Fluency in English
Recognized national or international professional accountancy qualification e.g. CIMA, ACCA, ACA, CPA
Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment
Proven track record demonstrating ability to interact with and influence people at all levels within the organization, building strong relationships quickly
A strong understanding of IT&S infrastructure (preferably SAP)
Customer- focused thinking,
Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts
Strong communication and cooperation skills
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.