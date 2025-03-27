In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

ARC Senior SME (fixed term)

In this role You will:

Establish strong relationship with business stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

Support Business clients in understanding their General Ledger and Reporting

Coordination of period-end closing

Work with the GBS Europe Internal Control team to maintain Control Evaluation Templates owned within the team current, perform periodic self-assessment activities and facilitate internal and external audit review

Support Optimization efforts across the centre

Support Delivery in line with finance service centre strategy to meet agreed Service Level Agreements, Key Performance Indicators, targets and budgets

Providing deep “process domain expertise” for the relevant process to support operations delivery, silent running, quality management and control

Provide guidance, support, training and mentoring for operations teams

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, upgrades and modification. As well as provide feedback and updates back to the team.

What You need to be successful:

Relevant 8+ years finance and accounting experience

Recognised accounting qualification (University degree, optional: ACCA and tax advisor certificate)

Fluency in English

Demonstrated end to end process expertise in accounting areas esp. Group close, contract management, additional and supplementary information

Relevant operational and/or design solution experience

Experience supporting and implementing strategic plans across a team

Relevant post qualification experience to deliver accountabilities of role

