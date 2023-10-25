ARC Team Lead (Operational Accounting)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Responsible for managing a small team to deliver accounting and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, and accounting systems support and helping to implement continuous improvement plans while promoting a culture of service excellence and delivery within the team.Leads and manages the Operational Accounting team for Southern Africa (Fuels)Owns, leads and manages the end-to-end Intercompany process and all associated operational accounting activities.This role is responsible for ensuring the validity, accuracy and completeness of the Income Statement, Balance Sheet including Intercompany transactions & assists GBS in all aspects of financial reporting, ensuring integrity of reported results.The role liaises with the BP Finance team on performance and provides financial information to external parties such as auditors and government departments.The role supports management of policies & controls, manages complex and escalated issues across Finance and performs in depth troubleshooting so support operations delivery, quality management and control.Owns and manages various processes (Intercompany, GL, Period end close, Joint venture accounting etc.).



Manage a team to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, while supporting transparency, integrity, and operating excellence.

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing sound technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

Assists in driving simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging collaboration to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external best practices are shared across the wider team.

Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

Manages a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviours.



Operational Accounting and Intercompany transactions

Lead the Operational Accounting Team for the SA region, including Intercompany Accounting

Responsibility for the validity, accuracy and completeness of the GL (includes but not limited to Retail Accounting, Accounting for Slate,etc).

Accountable for quarterly balance sheet reconciliations and monthly analytical review procedures related to balance sheet accounts, as well as quarterly Balance Sheet Assurance.

Accountability for the SA Intercompany Process (invoicing, settlement, balance agreements & reconciliations, etc.), ensuring resolution of disputes, overdues and differences in compliance with Intercompany Policy.

Responsibility for authorisation, accuracy and completeness of journals.

Co owns and manages requests of new GL code combinations for the various businesses supported.

Provides assurance on accuracy of Additional Info and Supplementary Data disclosure requirements (e.g. related party transactions).

Quarterly processing of Income Tax .

Monthly reporting and analysis of Process Performance Indicators.

Approves intercompany vendor invoices consistent with DoFA.



Financial Reporting

Ensures that the Group reporting manual is properly applied for accounts owned by Operational Accounting (incl. Intercompany) and that all accounting judgments are consulted, evidenced, documented, and approved within Accounting Policy requirements and Delegations of Authority.

Liaises with local Accounting Policy team on interpretation and application of IFRS and Group Accounting Policy relating to new &/or non-standard business transactions.

Performs Analytical review procedures for Income Statement and Balance Sheet month on month, quarter on quarter and year on year movements.

Analyses monthly actual results and explains and validates month & YTD business performance, providing first level insights in a clear and timely manner for:

Non Fuels Income

Cash costs

Working capital

Supports the Monthly, Quarterly and Year-end reporting processes, including AFS Disclosure requirements e.g. Related Party transactions, Receivables Ageing etc.



Joint Ventures

Responsible for JV accounting processes and monthly review and reconciliation and agreement of SAPREF Current Account Balances

Control Risk Framework

Owns and manages compliance with all relevant Group Accounting, Reporting & Control Policies (eg. Intercompany policy, BSA policy, GRM)

Coordinates & monitors compliance with Interco policy by other GBS stakeholders (HVC, Lubes)

Supports and provides inputs for the Due Diligence process for SA Fuels.

Responsible for Business Process Mapping and ensuring that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) are in place for area of accountability.

Supports the Risk Management process, and ensures appropriate mitigations are in place.

Key interface for annual statutory audit

Leadership

People management processes

Drives effective business partnering

Develops backfill and cover for the Operational Accounting team.

Leads on Global Business Process mapping, which will support the Services Delivery Manager in the standardisation, automation and improvement of processes and reporting systems

Essential Education

B. Com – Accounting Honours degree or equivalent finance qualification.

B.Com (Accounting) degree or equivalent finance qualification.

Part or full professional accounting qualification ( e.g, CA/CIMA/ACCA/ Honours Degree) plus articles strongly advantageous.

Continuous improvement exposure advantageous

Essential Experience

Minimum 3 – 5 management reporting experience

Good investigative and analytical skills, able to prioritise work and meet strict deadlines.

High proficiency in MS Office (Excel and PowerPoint must have skills) and Power BI

Data manipulation and analytics

Building data visualizations

Desirable Criteria

Experience working in Global Shared Services environment.

Exceptional analytical skills and demonstrated proficiency in Finance/ Accounting

Functional/Technical skills – possess strong quantitative, analytical and technical skills.

Ability to interact effectively with others and work in a highly pressurised environment.

Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven.

Well-developed analytical skills



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



