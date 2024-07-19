ARC Team Lead

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Global Business Services (GBS) is BP’s shared services organization. GBS gives by standardizing and modernizing business activities and driving commercial value, whilst maintaining a robust control environment delivering operational excellence.

The core of GBS’s operating model and value proposition is our outstanding position enabled by process scale and capability to drive end to end process transformation as well as supporting the delivery of BP strategy.

GBS is organized in a functional model consisting of Finance, Customer, Procurement, Global Solutions and HR services with further scope to expand. The intent of this structure is to ensure a highly efficient operating model fully coordinated with our partners, streamlined ways of working and decision making, as well ensuring that transformation is delivered at pace, safely.

The GBS ARC/GA team lead is responsible for handling & managing a team to deliver accounting and reporting services as well as associated wholistic internal controls. This role shall ensure the integrity and efficiency of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes. The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and leading conformance to internal and external requirements.

This role supports the Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G & LCE) business covering ANZ, Africa, Middle east, India, Trinidad & Tobago and would require some flexibility in work hours to support as needed during closure and other critical time period.

Key Results / Accountabilities!!

Deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting clarity, integrity and operating excellence.

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, using sophisticated technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

Provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging teamwork to craft and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external standard processes are shared across the wider teams.

Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Ensures compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Key Challenges

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality accounting, reporting and controls

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing business requirements to support constantly evolving business requirements

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more effectively and play to win

Education and Experience

Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 12-15 years proven experience with consistent track record of successfully delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes

In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation

Oil/Energy proven experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Experience in process transformation initiatives



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



