ARC Team Leader

Job summary

The GBS ARC teamlead for Bpx business is responsible for managing & leading a team to deliver accounting and reporting services. This role shall ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes. The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.



Leadership & Supervisory.

• Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization policies and applicable laws, including:

o Plan, assign and advise on work for team members.

o Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports.

o Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organization.

o Provide mentoring, guidance, and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

o Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure competency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

o Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

o Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control, and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.



Education and Experience



• Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 12-15 years relevant experience with proven track record of successfully delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes

• Record to Report (R2R) operational experience / qualified accountant. Prior experience in managing high performing team(s) with delivery accountability on accounting, reporting and controls.

• Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

• Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation

• Oil/Energy industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

• Experience in process transformation initiatives

• In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators



