ARC Team Leader

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Global Business Services (GBS) is BP’s shared services organization. GBS adds value by standardizing and modernizing business activities and driving commercial value, whilst maintaining a robust control environment delivering operational excellence.The core of GBS’s operating model and value proposition is our unique position enabled by process scale and capability to drive end to end process transformation as well as supporting the delivery of BP strategy.GBS is organized in a functional model consisting of Finance, Customer, Procurement, Global Solutions and HR services with further scope to expand. The intent of this structure is to ensure a highly efficient operating model fully integrated with our partners, streamlined ways of working and decision making, as well ensuring that transformation is delivered at pace, safely.The GBS ARC/GA team lead is responsible for managing & leading a team to deliver accounting and reporting services as well as associated wholistic internal controls. This role shall ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes. The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements.This role supports the Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G & LCE) business covering ANZ, Africa, Middle east, India, Trinidad & Tobago and would require some flexibility in work hours to support as needed during closure and other critical time period.



Job Description:

Key Results / Accountabilities:

Manages the G & LCE business finance to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting transparency, integrity and operating excellence.

Ensures smooth/clean internal, external/regulatory/transfer pricing as well as group audits.

Ensures robust internal controls and legal compliance in each process to support management with true & fair view of financials.

Supports implementation of new regulation/law changes rolled out by Indian regulators keeping in mind robust internal controls, compliance, and audits.

Explores automation/continuous improvement opportunities to bring out synergies and deliver efficiencies in the process.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, adopt new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

Manages a team to provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging collaboration to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external best practices are shared across the wider team.

Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

Manages a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence. In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

It is a managerial role with sub functional leads reporting in and shall need a manager leading manager mindset to coach & mentor as well as build a strong line of succession and career.

development plan.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviors

Key Challenges:

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality accounting, reporting and controls.

Partner with People and Culture and teams to ensure the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex work.

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing business requirements to support rapidly.

Changing business requirements

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more effectively and play to win.

Liaising with various stakeholders including businesses to build strong connects.

Looks for automation opportunities within given framework of legacy systems.

Qualification & Experience:

Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 12-15 years relevant experience with proven track record of successfully delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes.

Record to Report (R2R) operational experience / qualified accountant specifically in the accounting and controls management, book close, statutory reporting, general accounting. Prior experience in managing high performing team(s) with delivery accountability on accounting, reporting and controls.

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools.

Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements, and strong drive on process transformation

Oil/Energy industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes is a big plus.

Experience in process transformation initiatives

In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.