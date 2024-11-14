Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. ARC Team Leader

ARC Team Leader

ARC Team Leader

  • Location IN: Pune - BP Business Solutions
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ087846
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our elite team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an ARC Team Lead !

Purpose of role:

The GBS ARC teamlead for Bpx business is responsible for managing & leading a team to deliver accounting and reporting services.  This role shall ensure the integrity and efficiency of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes.  The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and handling conformance to internal and external requirements !

Key Results / Accountabilities

  • Manages a team to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting visibility, integrity and operating excellence.
  • Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.
  • Leads a team to provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging partnership to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external best practices are shared across the wider team.
  • Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.
  • Leads a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence. · In line with continuous conversations, have regular transparent and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.
  • Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Qualification & Experience, Business Capability

  • Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 12-15 years proven experience with proven record of optimally delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes
  • Record to Report (R2R) operational experience / qualified accountant. Prior experience in handling high performing team(s) with delivery accountability on accounting, reporting and controls
  • Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools
  • Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation
  • Oil/Energy validated experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes
  • Experience in process transformation initiatives
  • In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp