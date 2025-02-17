Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an ARC Team Lead!

Purpose of role:

The ARC Team Lead is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end-to-end process in general accounting and reporting, performance reporting, Internal/external audits and direct/indirect tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Ensure accurate and timely delivery of end-to-end process in general accounting and reporting, performance reporting and tax accounting (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

To support timely and accurate monthly group reporting · To support timely and accurate reporting of quarterly and annual results · To support timely and accurate compilation of tax accounts and tax audit forms · To collaborate with auditors for all audits. To manage audit process to eliminate issues and ensure smooth audit if any. · To support in compliance of books of accounts with Group Accounting Policies and Indian Accounting Standards, wherever applicable

Manage monthly/quarterly close related activities and ensure that the timelines as specified are adhered to. Perform analytical reviews to ensure accuracy and completeness of the numbers.

To support in ensuring internal controls for all reporting activities

To lead internal/external audit till finalization

Assisting to Sr. Management on various business aspects/management dashboards/data analysis

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Provide relevant advice and information to staff across GBS and its customers as and when required.

Regularly supervise and resolve outstanding general accounting and reporting issues that have been called out, or further advance to the vital parties.

Proactively identify, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities in existing processes within the team.

Liaise with senior collaborators internally and externally

Accountabilities

Constantly scans for improvement opportunities and implements entrepreneurial solutions that solve our most exciting and complex problems.

Moves at a high pace while collaborating, managing risks, presenting, thinking globally and while demonstrating BP’s values, behaviors and mindsets.

Continuously promotes Agile methodology through both embracing agile principles and actively fostering agile at every opportunity.

Thinks Digital Delivery first through apply deep digital expertise to problems, through understanding and promoting automation and through analyzing data to create breakthrough solutions.

Builds capability through inspiring teams to learn new skills, accept new practices and seek growth opportunities.

Education and Experience

Recognized professional accounting qualification – CA/MBA/M. Com/CPA/ACCA/BCom

Minimum of 10-14 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting, audit finalization.

Required Criteria

English language competency.

Preferred Criteria

Shared service center experience.

JDE/SAP system experience.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.