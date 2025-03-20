Site traffic information and cookies

ARC senior SME

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ093059
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp.

Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

ARC Senior SME

In this role You will:

  • Manage the Trading and Shipping business finance to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring trading activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting transparency, integrity and operating excellence.

  • Establish strong relationship with business stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and successful project delivery

  • Explores automation/continuous improvement opportunities to bring out synergies and deliver efficiencies in the process.

  • Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning

  • Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations

  • Conducts qualitative reviews of financial data to ensure accuracy, completeness and compliance with accounting standards

What You need to be successful:

  • Relevant 8+ years finance and accounting experience

  • Fluency in English

  • Proven track record in Financial Accounting (IFRS), preferable experience in Investment Bank / Derivative Accounting

  • Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements, and strong drive on process transformation

  • Experience in coordinating teams

  • Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools would be preferable

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

