Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Purpose of Role –

The GBS ARC team lead for business is responsible for managing & leading a team to deliver accounting and reporting services. This role shall ensure the integrity and efficiency of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes. The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and handling conformance to internal and external requirements.

Key Accountabilities –

• Manages a team to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting transparency, integrity and operating excellence.

• Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

• Manages a team to provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging collaboration to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external standard processes are shared across the wider team.

• Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

• Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

• Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviours.

Leadership & Supervisory;

• Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including:

o Plan, assign and advise on work for team members.

o Set goals and clarity expectations, provide regular feedback, and conduct appraisals where required with direct reports.

o Mentor team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

o Provide mentoring, guidance, and feedback to team members to support long term career development and retention of key talent.

o Identify and provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the teams and ensure proficiency in performing activities. Secure resources to support development efforts.

o Continuously strive to build a culture of high-performance.

o Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control, and cost requirements. Ensure prioritization strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations.

Key Challenges –

Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality accounting, reporting and controls

Partner with People and Culture and teams to ensure the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex work

Quick to react and adapt to constantly evolving business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements

Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more effectively and play to win

Education and Experience

Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 12-15 years relevant experience with consistent track record of successfully delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes

Record to Report (R2R) operational experience / qualified accountant. Prior experience in managing impactful team(s) with delivery accountability on accounting, reporting and controls

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation

Oil/Energy proven experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Experience in process transformation initiatives

In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.