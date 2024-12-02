Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an ARC Team Lead !

Purpose of role:

The GBS ARC team lead for business is responsible to deliver accounting and reporting services. This role shall ensure the integrity and efficiency of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of end-to-end financial accounting processes. The incumbent shall also be implementing continuous improvement plans and handling conformance to internal and external requirements.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting clarity, integrity and operating perfection including but not limited to

Lead timely and accurate reporting of monthly, quarterly and annual results

Review BSA Reconciliations and provide sign off for the account’s ownership

Conduct reviews across areas as per requirements.

Review and approve Journals

Review of Opex and Capex accruals and testing validity of aged accruals

Ensure all underlying Control Activities are operating as designed

Ensure smooth delivery of inputs for the preparation of Financial Statements

Resolve bottlenecks or other matters with Heads of Functions

Attend governance call meetings and financial review meetings to explain key metrics

Compliance of books of accounts with Group Accounting Policies

Provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging teamwork to craft and implement system and improvements in execution and ensure internal and external standard methodologies are shared across the wider teams.

Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning.

Education and Experience

Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 12-15 years relevant experience with proven track record of successfully delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes

In-depth knowledge of accounting processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators

Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools

Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation

Oil/Energy proven experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Experience in process transformation initiatives



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



