ARC/GA P&O Latin America & Central functions team lead

Job summary

Manages a team to deliver end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes, ensuring activity is recorded and reported accurately and in a timely manner, whilst supporting transparency, integrity and operating excellence. Develops and maintains a series of internal and external relationships to ensure the successful delivery of accounting and reporting projects, utilizing advanced technical capabilities to support requests, issues, activities, audits, and planning. Manages a team to provide solutions to drive the simplification and standardization of accounting and reporting processes, encouraging collaboration to design and implement system and process improvements and ensure internal and external best practices are shared across the wider team. Coordinates analysis and explanation of reports and accounts to ensure informed decision making, making sure that data is retained and meets obligations. Manages a team of direct reports, ensuring the appropriate expectations, principles, structures, tools and responsibilities are in place to deliver the plan and deliver excellence. In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development. It is a managerial role with sub functional leads reporting in and shall need a manager leading manager mindset to coach & mentor as well as build a strong line of succession and career development plan. Ensures personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and BP’s Values & Behaviors.• Demonstrate clear understanding of the business context of the company in order to be able to deliver high quality accounting, reporting and controls• Partner with People and Culture and teams to ensure the necessary skills and experience are available to meet the challenges of a demanding and complex work• Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing business requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements• Looks for ways to do things better, faster, more effectively and play to win

Education and Experience



• Finance & Accounting Professional/ Graduate with 12-15 years relevant experience with proven track record of successfully delivering end-to-end financial accounting and reporting processes

• Record to Report (R2R) operational experience / qualified accountant specifically in the accounting and controls management, book close, statutory reporting, general accounting. Prior experience in managing high performing team(s) with delivery accountability on accounting, reporting and controls.

• Knowledge of SAP financial modules / functionality and reporting tools.

• Hands-on experience in process re-engineering, improvements and strong drive on process transformation

• Oil/Energy industry experience and knowledge with an understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes is a big plus.

• Experience in process transformation initiatives

• In-depth knowledge of R2R processes including key roles, controls and Key Performance Indicators

