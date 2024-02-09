AU Operations Senior Manager

Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Responsible for leading the delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient retail operations, holding accountability for the execution of a high quality retail offer and related strategic initiatives, maintaining external relationships with franchisees, dealers and key suppliers, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail utilising established networks across the organisation.



Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business.

We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

The Senior Manager Retail Operations AU is responsible for the leadership of the AU retail operations team, including Operational Excellence, to deliver the strategy and meet the financial commitment to double P&L by 2030 whilst also ensuring bp's SLP are in action ensuring a safe and compliant operations. The role puts the customer at the heart of what we do at bp.

The successful candidate will be accountable for creating clear direction and operational strategies to drive the productivity, profitability and customer satisfaction for the retail company owned & network of sites across Australia & galvanizing and inspiring the team (4000+ employees) to deliver exceptional customer service and sales performance along with safe and reliable operations.

This includes leadership of the ANZ Maintenance & Property teams, in line with financial & commercial expectations & with an uncompromising focus on safety and operational risk management, that enable M&C ANZ operational activities.

This role will report to VP M&C ANZ and will be fully accountable for in country performance and strategy execution. Will hold decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ HR DoA including:

AU Site & operations team targets / annual plans – sales, margins, costs, volume

Commercial performance targets & customer offer placement in network investment

Resource deployment across Retail Operations

All activity that impacts retail site operations

Safety, asset management, customer & employee activity/program deployment

All cost line impacts on retail operations.

Manage within budget for the maintenance of sites in support of Retail & Dealer operations.

Safety in maintenance of network sites

What you can expect from the role:

Customer centricity - Deliver sustainable growth by putting the customer perspective front of mind & embedding Customer Promise to create vision for customer- focused leadership & improve customer journey, underpinned by operational excellence.

A safety-first approach to business – Lead the health, safety, environment & security agenda in the M&C operational area by leading and promoting safe behaviours in line with bp’s safety leadership principles. This includes embedding processes to continuously improve the safety culture and performance by fostering care and trust with the workforce while operating under the OMS framework.

A core focus on operations & execution – be fully accountable for day-to-day in-country operations, ensuring excellent delivery of customer offer & deliver the implementation of our offer to deliver value to customers through pricing, products, and site experience.

Performance management & top line growth - Leading and improving country – gross margin, cash cost, RCP, NCF and market share & having full responsibility for total cash costs including site costs and labour.

Strategy development & execution - Contribute to the development of and oversee the execution of an integrated M&C strategy for the country including Net Zero ambition, Convenience growth and Convenience Partnership rollout, Fuels and channel of trade strategy.

People leadership & development - Provide leadership to the teams, ensuring the right capabilities are in place to deliver the strategy & coach, develop, and motivate the team and support people management processes.

What we would like to see you bring:

Degree level education in Business, Commerce, Marketing or related discipline.

Extensive operational leadership experience in Retail

Proven track record in managing large scale of retail operations and /or convenience trading.

Experienced leader of people & in safety leadership

Experience in managing senior stakeholders' relations inside and outside of bp.

Sound financial, compliance & legislation knowledge

Strong impact and influencing skills required to shape and lead the business, integrate complex organization and inspire others.

Understanding government and politics, ability to work with NGOs.

Strong lobbying skills and well-maintained relevant networks

Building relationships and trust

Understanding of markets and key dynamics / regulatory features within country

Diversity of thought brought to the position and to the leadership team.

Readiness to go outside of comfort zone and ability to challenge established ways of doing things, within the limits of safe, reliable and compliant operations.

Well organized - ability to multi-task, prioritise, adapt, influence and network.

Exceptionally strong stakeholder management.

Proficiency with digital workplace tools such as MS OneNote and Teams.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continuous improvement, Continuous Learning, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth



