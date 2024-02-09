AU Operations Senior Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Responsible for leading the delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient retail operations, holding accountability for the execution of a high quality retail offer and related strategic initiatives, maintaining external relationships with franchisees, dealers and key suppliers, and delivering growth through operational excellence in all aspects of retail utilising established networks across the organisation.
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business.
We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.
The Senior Manager Retail Operations AU is responsible for the leadership of the AU retail operations team, including Operational Excellence, to deliver the strategy and meet the financial commitment to double P&L by 2030 whilst also ensuring bp's SLP are in action ensuring a safe and compliant operations. The role puts the customer at the heart of what we do at bp.
The successful candidate will be accountable for creating clear direction and operational strategies to drive the productivity, profitability and customer satisfaction for the retail company owned & network of sites across Australia & galvanizing and inspiring the team (4000+ employees) to deliver exceptional customer service and sales performance along with safe and reliable operations.
This includes leadership of the ANZ Maintenance & Property teams, in line with financial & commercial expectations & with an uncompromising focus on safety and operational risk management, that enable M&C ANZ operational activities.
This role will report to VP M&C ANZ and will be fully accountable for in country performance and strategy execution. Will hold decision rights for local business within approved strategy and capex/ revex/ HR DoA including:
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.