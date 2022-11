Job summary

Responsible for delivering strategy architecture and planning activities for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes and effective implementation of relevant standards, liaising with stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

The activities that the architect will be accountable for consist of the definition and approval of architectures that underpin the experience of customers of our retail sites, as well as the architectures for the business processes in support of those:



Define the solution architectures for the in-house developed services that run on cloud native technology in bp AWS environments. Explain those architectures and provide technical guidance to the development teams implementing them. Where solutions being implemented have their own architects and other technical SMEs embedded in the existing teams, the architect in this role will collaborate with those to ensure cross-initiative architectural consistency. Support the selection and integration of retail site technology (point-of-sale, payment terminals, IoT devices, etc.) by incorporating in those processes a technical view on the benefits and impact on the overall architectures that they will be part of, and on the business objectives that those are meant to fulfill



Experience in delivering solution architectures for complex solutions across infrastructure, business, technical, and data architecture domains.

Experience executing design authority according to a common architecture process and strategy, including the identification and articulation of “Key Design Decisions”.

Experience translating business requirements into functional, technical integration and information requirements specifications.

Experience reviewing impacts on existing and developing architectures and proposing suitable architecture solutions.

Experience working with multiple vendors and internal IT teams to provide architecture coverage at all stages of a program, and across all technical, functional, integration, data, and infrastructure components including