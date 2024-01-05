This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Account Development Manager will be accountable for a number of key customers, and will oversee proper planning, execution and monitoring of the activity set meant to deliver the business objectives. He/she will ensure that the right level of resources (within DoA) are allocated to activities and accounts.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :



Lead and coordinate the development of the annual Key Account plan process in the area of responsibility. Ensure that all Key Account Plans are aligned with the overall business strategy, our agreements with strategic partners, the internal marketing initiatives, the Key Account’s expectations as well as the compliance with the company HSSE and Ethical standards. Aggregate all plans, and ensure they align with the agreed performance indicators for both the Key Account and the company.

Input to and execute a regionally agreed Prospecting strategy, including allocation of time and resources in the area of responsibility, coordination and interpretation of market data, senior stakeholder and relationship management and tender/offer processes, which may cross over several territories and/or countries, as well as channels.

Conduct monthly regular robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) process.

Forecast monthly for direct accounts as part of region’s S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance and to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATIONS :

Customer and channel management experience. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



