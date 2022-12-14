Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Account Manager

Account Manager

Account Manager

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai, China - Guangdong - Guangzhou
  • Travel required Yes - up to 100%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143676BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for coordinating the activities of a small sales direct/B2B team to achieve or exceed assigned sales and profitability goals through the delivery of the sales direct/B2B strategy and financial performance targets (e.g. sales volume, gross margin and over dues) within an assigned territory, and supports the development and implementation of short and long-term strategies and customer retention programmes. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Purpose of role:

  • Support SD KAM to handle the specified Below-The-Radar Super Dealer groups across China.
  • A coordinator for national super dealer business, work with FWS regional sales team (RFM, SAM and WSS) in order to effectively implement the sales and marketing plans and deliver the committed service level to Super Dealer clients.
  • Build the local relationship with the Super Dealer accounts
Key Accountabilities
  • Work with SD KAM to deliver service to specified super dealer groups.
  • Understand the deal and contract with Below-The-Radar Super Dealers; work with Marketing team on offer development, work with regional sales team (RFM, SAM, WSS) to establish the relationship with these workshops in the local level, effectively deliver the committed service level and implement the sales & marketing activities inclusive of LTT investment.
  • Customer management: Build the local relationship with and manage the activities related to Below-The-Radar Super Dealer accounts where applicable.
  • Review and Monitor the KPIs and competitor situation periodically for the targeted Super Dealers and work out action plan to improve it.
  • “Voice of Customer”: Listen to and consolidate the voice of above customers and initiate the follow-ups.
  • Ensures compliance with OMS and any supporting GDP’s - e.g. Driving Safety and any local legal requirements
Experience & Expertise
  • Bachelor Degree
  • 5 years Key AC /Super Dealers management experience which should be related to automotive related industry;
  • Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a competitive market environment;
  • Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred
  • Strong key AC business sense of Auto lubes
  • Expert at building up relationship with key AC
  • Good implementation capability and account management capabilities
  • Coordination skill to ensure the team work of various partners in delivery of effective trade-up programs.
  • Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way
  • Able to communicate in English

