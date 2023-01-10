Job summary

bp has externally committed to be a proactive leader and participant of the energy transition, aiming to become a new zero company by the 2050 or sooner. As part of this strategy, bp is aiming to support the decarbonisation of the Transport sector and is leading the way in the development of renewable fuel and infrastructure solutions within the UK market, including Electric, Bio-Gas, Renewable Diesel and Hydrogen. This is critical in supporting the net zero aims of Fleets and the customers of these Fleets.



The UK Fleet Account Manager will be responsible for managing an existing small to mid-size corporate Fleet customer portfolio and the acquisition of new customers, in meeting the needs of customers fuelling solutions. The role importantly will support this customer base in managing the transition from traditional to low carbon fuel solutions.



Given the importance of supporting new and existing fleets as they transition, this role will work closely with diverse parts of bp, including bp’s Future Mobility and strategic partnership teams. This is with the end-goal of providing one integrated face to the customer.



This is an exciting and dynamic time for bp and the wider transport industry.

What the role does!

Manage an existing portfolio of large corporate Car & Van and Truck & Bus Fleets, providing fuel card and associated fuelling solutions.

Understand low carbon transition plans of Fleets and propose bp future fuel solutions.

Maintain an Account sales prospect pipeline.

Deliver volume related targets for traditional and future low carbon fuels.

Work collaboratively as a member of a multi-discipline team.

Work closely with various teams across bp to identify and support customer opportunities.

Responsible for seamless integration of the future Value Propositions and existing Fleet offers.

Self-generate new business leads from prospecting activity and networking.

Understand customer needs and future Fleet transition plans, identifying, characterising, developing and formulising specific/bespoke sources of value.

Engage with the right stakeholders at the right level to steer and optimise all opportunities.

What we need from you!