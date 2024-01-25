Account Manager - Cataluña

Entity:Customers & Products
Job Purpose
The Account Manager is a customer facing role responsible for direct sales of fuel as well as fleet offers and services to customers within a defined geographic area. This includes sales performance and profitability, managing and growing the existing customer accounts through upselling and developing new business opportunities through active prospecting and customer acquisition.
Key Accountabilities
Sales of Fuels and Fleet offers & services to customers with annual requirement up to x million litres (threshold depending on segment and country).
Undertake customer profitability analysis and take mitigating actions where required.
Develop and maintain a sales prospect pipeline to deliver profitable growth via new customer acquisition.
Maintain existing customer portfolio and look for opportunities to develop incremental business via cross- and upsell.
Capture and feedback customer insights and market intelligence to differentiate and position BP offer
Success in this role will be through developing strong customer relationships and utilising commercial acumen and negotiating skills to deliver value to the business. As part of the VP Fleet ESA organisation the role will report through the Sales Manager to the Direct Sales Senior manager, responsible for developing our direct customer portfolio.
Experience
Proven sales track record.
Good influencing skills with resourceful and committed sales approach.
High impact individual with excellent communication skills, both face to face and via telephone.
Able to multi-task and manage time and activities effectively.
Skills & Competencies
Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding - Basic
Prospect and Pipeline Management
Consulting and Selling Skills
Term and Value Negotiations
Customer relationship Management
Account strategy and Planning - Basic
Catalan (Fluent)
This position is fully remote
Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.