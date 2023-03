Job summary

.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Account Manager – General Aviation/Military

(fixed-term contract for maternity cover)

Develop deep customer connectivity and understanding across the customer's organization.

and understanding across the customer's organization. Complete the global and market sector strategy.

Develop customer plans for customers (strong helicopter focus), gaining alignment with Commercial and PU teams.

(strong helicopter focus), gaining alignment with Commercial and PU teams. Directly handle accounts within region.

Accountable for delivery of agreed sales targets.

Bachelor’s degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in Sales and Marketing.

Previous Sales experience is a must ideally from B2B, especially Account Management, delivering financial success. Additional Marketing experience is considered as advantage.

ideally from B2B, especially Account Management, delivering financial success. Additional Marketing experience is considered as advantage. Consistent record of commercial acumen, negotiating and direct sales skills

Commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments (bp aviation) across a range of markets / functions and cultures is a plus.

Fluency in English AND in Greek

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to establish relationships and influence at all levels of the organization (internal & external)

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.The purpose of this role is to grow bp aviation’s business through customer intimacy, innovative offer execution and taking complete ownership of the customer relationships they have been entrusted with. It’s their job to ensure 100% customer centricity of bp aviation and its internal partners (Supply, IST etc.) always therefore enabling balanced win-win growth and securing long-term, profitable relationships with our customers.