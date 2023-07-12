Account Manager (Marine)

Job summary

You are responsible for supporting the development and implementation of the Account strategy to achieve the short/long term business objectives, managing the daily selling job and taking accountability for the top line metrics and using sound technical knowledge to support the implementation of major sales and marketing activities, while assisting in hiring, training and coaching to build up a highly motivated, capable and effective team to support sustainable growth. You are to manage accounts based in North East Asia region who are extremely important part of the BP Marine portfolio on a short, mid and long term basis towards 2030-2050 given there is a lot of business opportunity with the counterparties, especially for helping their procurement of lower carbon marine fuels. Your role is to achieve by making a great contribution to BP and Marine team by leading accounts successfully in accordance with BP Code of Conduct and Values and Behaviour. You will make an impact on BP’s tackling the energy trilemma in transportation by helping shipping industry use the most appropriate fuels for their ships in short, mid and long term.

Trading & Shipping



Sales Group



Build and develop relationship with existing accounts based in NEA (North East Asia - Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong). Initially cover Japanese customers with handling operations matters and gradually take over other accounts based on the division of roles in order for the team to manage accounts efficiently, achieve target of profit and volume and maximize value.

Acquire new accounts or resume business with sleeping accounts. Particularly target customers who take bunkers at the most profitable and strategically focusing ports/areas of our physical supply portfolio.

Create new business opportunities in lower carbon marine fuels space with accounts in NEA region. Especially contribute to boosting biofuels supply which is currently available in the market, then other alternative fuels coming in the near future such as Methanol, Ammonia and Hydrogen.

Execute duties related to sales activities such as vessel clearance, checking credit, reviewing customers business status and sales volume management. Make sure our sales activities are always in accordance with all the BP policy and regulations.

Handle operational matters related to marine fuels delivery such as taking/sending nominations and confirmations, coordination of deliveries and checking invoices, liaising with the relevant teams I.e Marine Supply, Operation, Technical and Settlements. one team in order to gain customer trust and maximize value of BP.

Gather and provide information internal and external stakeholders interactively. Flow information properly to provide optimum service to customers and maximize BP and Marine team value.

At least a university degree or equivalent

Minimum 3 years of experience in Marine Fuels sales & trading industry and/or Oil trading or Shipping industry.

Skill of sales and/or operations is essential. Marine, oil or energy industry is preferable.

Work experience in Marine fuels or shipping industry is preferable.

Excellent communication skills.

Rich humanity with humbleness to work with diversity of people as one team, respecting differences each other.

Personality of self-starting, sincerity, honesty and passion.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.