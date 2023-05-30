Account Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the team to maximize profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade- this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Role Purpose



Maintain the normal OEM customers operation, communicate with internal and external stake holder to make sure the business going smooth

Seeking new opportunity of OEM business and effectively address to the company

Commercialize Castrol ICE and NEV oil in the target OEMs like GAIC Group and others new potential accounts.



Key Accountabilities

Maintain existed OEM business scope by giving timely and good service to guarantee baseline maintenance, leading new project development, and support new project launch with related functions to meet OEM requests.

Approach new targeted OEM for pipeline development, leading the whole developing process in arranging technical and marketing communication, following up project status with customer, and giving other supports if in necessary.

Enhance the brand exposure of Castrol via marketing activities by the close cooperation with MKT team, manage the outcome of branding investment and trade support investment.

Work with technical team to advise customer appropriate product selection based on the commercial point when there is new project and new potential business chance.

Communicate with CS team to help sales operation more effectively. Contact customers to follow order accomplishment and to track the status of order delivery.

Work close with planning team, logistics team, and other operational team to make proper LBM to meet customer future rolling requirement.

Expand Castrol branded oil customer base, get the OEM certificate, increase the market share of Castrol product by building the solid relationship with customers.



Essential Education:

Minimum Bachelor Degree



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Overall 4-6 years working experience. More than 2 years sales & marketing experience, automotive aftermarket experience is plus.

Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment;

Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred.



Desirable Criteria:

Good at building up relationship with customers, especially with OEM account

Strong implementation capability and customer management capabilities

Coordination skill to ensure the teamwork of various partners in delivery of effective trade-up programs.

Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way.



Travel Requirement

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



