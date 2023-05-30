Account Manager

Responsible for supporting the team to maximize profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade- this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Responsible for supporting the team to maximize profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade- this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Maintain the normal OEM customers operation, communicate with internal and external stake holder to make sure the business going smooth
Seeking new opportunity of OEM business and effectively address to the company
Commercialize Castrol ICE and NEV oil in the target OEMs like GAIC Group and others new potential accounts.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
